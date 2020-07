Amazon has asked all sellers on its platform to start displaying the country of origin detail for all new and existing product listings after the government’s pressure on e-commerce companies to comply with the legal metrology rules.

CNBC-TV 18 had last week reported that e-commerce companies had begun working with sellers to ensure these details are updated.

E-commerce companies are mandated to display the country of origin detail for products listed on their platform, as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2017.

In a mail sent to sellers, which CNBC-TV18 has seen, Amazon said that it will be introducing the “country of origin” field from July 21, and that the information must be mandatorily provided from August 10.

The company has told sellers that failure to comply would lead to “enforcement measures”, including delisting.

Amazon is still to respond to CNBC-TV18’s queries about its measures.

The legal metrology rules mandate that the name of the country of origin or manufacture or assembly, in case of imported products, be mentioned on the package, and that e-commerce entities have to ensure mandatory declarations on their platforms. The rules came into effect from January 2018, and cite penalties for non-compliance.

Consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan had last week said that e-commerce companies must comply with the legal metrology rules, and has asked state governments to enforce the rules and act against violators.

The development comes even as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been conducting discussions with e-commerce companies about displaying the origin of products detail.