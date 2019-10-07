Business
Amazon announces Great Indian Festival- celebration special
Updated : October 07, 2019 09:40 AM IST
During the sale, Amazon is promising up to 40 percent off on smartphones along with free screen replacement, exciting exchange offers, no cost EMI and more.
There will be deals on popular brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor and more.
There will also be over 6,000 deals from 200 brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more