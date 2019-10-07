TOP NEWS »

Amazon announces Great Indian Festival- celebration special

Updated : October 07, 2019 09:40 AM IST

During the sale, Amazon is promising up to 40 percent off on smartphones along with free screen replacement, exciting exchange offers, no cost EMI and more.
There will be deals on popular brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor and more.
There will also be over 6,000 deals from 200 brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more.
