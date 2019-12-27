Retail

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Updated : December 27, 2019 12:09 PM IST

The competition commission of India (CCI) had given Amazon approval to acquire a stake in Future Coupons in November 2019.

Future Coupons holds 7.3 percent stake in the Future Retail. This means that Amazon will effectively hold 3.58 percent indirectly in Future Retail.