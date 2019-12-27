Retail
Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore
Updated : December 27, 2019 12:09 PM IST
The competition commission of India (CCI) had given Amazon approval to acquire a stake in Future Coupons in November 2019.
Future Coupons holds 7.3 percent stake in the Future Retail. This means that Amazon will effectively hold 3.58 percent indirectly in Future Retail.
Future Group is likely to use funds from Amazon to pare debt.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more