Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons

US-based online giant Amazon on Thursday acquired 49 percent stake in Future Coupons, a firm owned by Future Group promoter Kishore Biyani.

The new deal structure will allow Amazon to effectively own about 9 percent stake in Future Retail.

"Pursuant to these agreements, Amazon has agreed to make an equity investment in Future Coupons Limited for acquiring a 49% stake comprising both, voting and non-voting shares. As part of the agreement, Amazon has been granted a call option. This call option allows Amazon to acquire all or part of the Promoters' shareholding in Future Retail Limited (Company), and is exercisable between the 3rd to 10th years, in certain circumstances, subject to applicable law," Future Retail said in a BSE filing.

On March 5, 2019, Future Retail approved the issuance and allotment of 3.96 million warrants to Future Coupons. Warrant conversion can be exercised at any time during the period of 18 months from the date of allotment.