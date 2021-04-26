All of L’Oréal’s plastic packaging will use eco-friendly materials by 2030: Global Brand President

L’Oreal Paris recently announced the company’s sustainability program, “L’Oréal For the Future, Because our Planet is Worth it”, initiating the brand’s latest set of ambitions for 2030. L’Oréal Paris plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 50 percent per finished product. It will also contribute 10 million Euros to environmental projects whose beneficiaries are communities of women around the world.

You have launched a new program, L’Oréal Paris sustainability program, L’Oréal for the future, can you take us through what are your plans to ensure sustainable business practices? What is the target timeline?

As a beauty brand, many of our raw materials are sourced from nature. We, therefore, have always had a strong understanding of our planet’s beauty, its fragility, and the role we can play to preserve it. Since the 2013 launch of L’Oréal’s sustainability program, Sharing Beauty With All and the subsequent L’Oréal for the future in 2020, the group has outlined key, tangible targets to fight climate change, manage water sustainability, respect biodiversity, and preserve natural resources in the development of a circular economy. We have been particularly focused on contributing to the group’s environmental goals by reducing our carbon footprint. Since 2020, 93 percent of L’Oréal Paris’ new & renovated products were improved based on the life cycle methodology. Between 2005 and 2020, L’Oréal Paris factories and distribution centres have reduced CO2 emissions by 82 percent, water consumption by 44 percent, and waste generation by 35 percent. To build upon our achievements to date and in line with the group’s ambitions, L’Oréal Paris is now launching a new ten-year plan to reduce its carbon footprint by 50 percent by 2030, while contributing 10 million euros to environmental projects in the next 5 years. The beneficiaries of these projects are communities of women around the world.

We pledge to reduce by half our CO2 emissions per product by 2030. And our new sustainable program defines a clear action plan to reduce, on all steps: ingredients, packaging, usage and end of life… Until 2020 the main focus was really our factories, and now, we have to accelerate on all the other impacts, especially tackling products.

By 2030,

-100% of the plastic we use will be recycled and recyclable

-100% of our biobased ingredients will be sustainably sourced

-100% of our factories will be carbon neutral

Packaging is one big component contributing to pollution. What changes are you making to your product in terms of packaging, constituents and supply chain in that case? What with this do to your emissions overall? Is it difficult to ensure that you abide by the 6 R’s of packaging that you have taken up? What new processes have you undertaken?

Essentially, by 2025, 100 percent of L’Oréal Paris’ plastic packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable and by 2030 - 100 percent of the plastic will come from recycled or biobased materials. We will also reduce by 20 percent in intensity the weight of our products (light glass pods)

Have you made changes to the product formula/ingredients as well to ensure sustainability? And how are you planning to improve the impact of your products on the environment?

For every new project, our products are assessed through a tool called SPOT (Sustainable Product Optimization Tool), which measures the environmental and social footprint of products.

The methodology is based on life cycle analysis principles, measuring a product’s impacts from raw materials to end of life. It considers 14 different factors on which a product creates an impact on the Earth, including carbon emissions, water scarcity and quality, waste pollution, biodiversity loss and resource depletion.

Using SPOT, L’Oréal Paris’ teams are able to allocate a score to each product. If the score does not show an improvement of the environmental and social performance compared to a baseline (in a similar family of product) the product cannot be launched. Through a major collaborative effort, our researchers, product designers, packaging and manufacturing teams continuously work to develop solutions to improve our products’ environmental footprint.

What does all this mean for your consumers? The changes you are making to your products, will it improve performance?

As a beauty leader, we want to be a sustainability pioneer, however, we will not be able to accomplish some of our initiatives without the active participation of our consumers. We are therefore multiplying our initiatives to raise awareness among consumers of the role they have to play, with us, in achieving responsible consumption:

-proposing alternatives to single-use packaging

-supporting responsible product use, especially on water consumption

-educating consumers on recycling

-developing a Product Impact Labelling system to inform consumers of the environmental and social impact of their products. This Environmental and Social Impact Labelling includes a score on a scale from A to E, with an “A” product considered as “best in class” in terms of its environmental impact.