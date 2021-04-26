All of L’Oréal’s plastic packaging will use eco-friendly materials by 2030: Global Brand President Updated : April 26, 2021 01:41:09 IST By 2025, 100 percent of L’Oréal Paris’ plastic packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable. L'Oréal Paris will invest €10 million in a series of 6 environmental projects whose beneficiaries are communities of women around the world. Published : April 26, 2021 01:41 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply