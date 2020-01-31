Ahead of budget, HUL earnings point to slowing demand in rural India
Updated : January 31, 2020 04:49 PM IST
HUL profit after tax increased 12 percent at Rs 1,616 crore, falling short of market expectations.
Consumer price inflation in India has ticked up to a five-year high, making Indian consumers, several of whom make less than Rs 100 a day, cut back on discretionary spending.
