After search for

Amazon.comÂ Inc plans to promote helpline phone numbers to customers who query its site about suicide, the company said after searches on its site, especially in India, suggested users search for nooses and other potentially harmful products.

Ban On Suicide Kits

Searching for the word "suicide" last week on Amazon's US marketplace resulted in the webpage showing users to "suicide kits" and nooses. Results from its India website included sleeping pills, pesticides and a book entitled "How To Commit Suicide". Regulatory scrutiny of big tech companies is increasing with Amazon facing challenges in policing its sprawling marketplace, where merchants can massage the listings of banned or illegal goods so they go undetected.

Amazon took down listings for the book and rope nooses after learning of them. The company prohibits merchants from selling non-media products that promote or glorify suicide, according to its website. A Wall Street Journal report last week also identified more than 4,000 items on Amazon that were deceptively labelled or that US agencies had banned or deemed dangerous.

Helpline Numbers

While social media platforms have been scrutinised in recent months about how they moderate violent and potentially dangerous content, so far the debate has touched little on the world's top online retailer.

The suicide helpline information will be added to detail pages of certain products, informing customers that free and confidential support is available through organisations such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.