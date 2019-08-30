Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

After search for "suicide kits" in India site, Amazon to offer help for customers

Updated : August 30, 2019 11:12 AM IST

Searching for the word "suicide" last week on Amazon's US marketplace resulted in the webpage showing users to "suicide kits" and nooses.
Results from its India website included sleeping pills, pesticides and a book entitled "How To Commit Suicide".
Amazon took down listings for the book and rope nooses after learning of them.
After search for
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Apple to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up online and retail stores, says report

Apple to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up online and retail stores, says report

The impact of RBIâ€™s transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore from surplus reserve to government, according to experts

The impact of RBIâ€™s transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore from surplus reserve to government, according to experts

Banks contained gross NPAs at 9.1 percent in FY19: RBI

Banks contained gross NPAs at 9.1 percent in FY19: RBI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV