Retail
After search for "suicide kits" in India site, Amazon to offer help for customers
Updated : August 30, 2019 11:12 AM IST
Searching for the word "suicide" last week on Amazon's US marketplace resulted in the webpage showing users to "suicide kits" and nooses.
Results from its India website included sleeping pills, pesticides and a book entitled "How To Commit Suicide".
Amazon took down listings for the book and rope nooses after learning of them.
