After Deloitte, Mehra Goel Co. resigns as Manpasand's auditors
Updated : July 10, 2019 06:52 AM IST
The company said in a regulatory filing that Mehra Goel and Co. resigned as the company's statutory auditor citing "recent developments".
The investigations revealed a nationwide network of 30 dummy companies that were used by Manpasand Beverages for claiming illegal credit.
