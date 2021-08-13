Adi Godrej to step down as Godrej Industries Chairman, Nadir Godrej to take over

Adi Godrej will step down as Chairman and from the Board of Directors of Godrej Industries and Nadir Godrej will take over as the Chairman and Managing Director on October 1, the firm announced on August 13.

Adi Godrej will continue to serve as Chairman of the Godrej Group and Chairman Emeritus of GIL.

Nadir Godrej, who is currently Managing Director of GIL, will take over as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Commenting on the announcement Adi said, “It has been a privilege to serve Godrej Industries for over four decades, during which we have delivered strong results and transformed our company.” He also expressed gratitude to the Board, team members, customers, business partners, shareholders, investors, and communities, for their continued partnership.

Meanwhile, Nadir thanked the Godrej Industries team and the board for his new role and their leadership and guidance. “Our leadership team is committed to building forward on these foundations; continuing to serve our people and communities, and creating long-term value for all ourstakeholders,” he added.