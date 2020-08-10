Business AC, commercial refrigeration businesses to return to normal by last quarter of this fiscal: Blue Star Updated : August 10, 2020 12:18 PM IST The company said healthcare, pharma and processed foods segments will continue to offer good opportunities for the commercial refrigeration business in the new normal. The room air conditioners and commercial refrigeration businesses are expected to gain traction gradually and expectation is that the market will get back to normal by Q4FY21, it said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply