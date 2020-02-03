A week after Mumbai malls, restaurants got nod for 24x7 operation, customers show weak appetite

It’s been exactly a week since the Maharashtra government approved malls, multiplexes and eateries to keep open their shop round-the-clock in Mumbai.

Initial response from the restaurants and food courts suggests that very few customers walked into the eateries after 1:30 am.

Some malls like Atria Mall, High Street Phoenix, Phoenix market city stayed open round-the-clock starting last week to cash-in on this new regulation.

“We didn’t have too many walk-ins post-midnight. Most of the people who walked in were those who wanted to grab some food after a late night movie,” said a manager at a café in a South Mumbai mall.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra government gave approval to keep all restaurants, malls, multiplexes, shopping plazas open 24x7.

Anurag Katriar, CEO and Director, deGustibus Hospitality, which runs Indigo Deli, said, “We have decided to keep open till late on Fridays and Saturdays. Since this was the first week not too many people knew which restaurants were open and in which location. That’s the reason we saw fewer people walk-in.”

Restaurateurs say most of the people who walked in asked for dessert and coffee. There were some who ordered sandwiches and burgers. “We can’t really comment on billing because there were only 10-12 people who walked into the restaurant post-midnight,” said a restaurant manager who did not want to be identified.

Since this regulation is enabling and not mandatory, a large number of restaurants are still working out the math on whether the cost of doing business is more than the actual footfalls.

McDonald’s, which was among the first to announce 24x7 operations at 7 locations in the city, saw an “encouraging trend in both deliveries as well as in-store dining,” said a company official.

Restaurateurs say the exact billing numbers and average footfalls can be tracked only over a period of 6-7 weeks once a trend is ascertained.