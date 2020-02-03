Business A week after Mumbai malls, restaurants got nod for 24x7 operation, customers show weak appetite Updated : February 03, 2020 04:39 PM IST Initial response from the restaurants and food courts suggests that very few customers walked into the eateries after 1:30 am. Some malls like Atria Mall, High Street Phoenix, Phoenix market city stayed open round-the-clock starting last week to cash-in on this new regulation. Earlier this month, Maharashtra government gave approval to keep all restaurants, malls, multiplexes, shopping plazas open 24x7.