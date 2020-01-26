A look at popular e-commerce platforms offering amazing deals
Updated : January 26, 2020 05:24 PM IST
Republic Day sales are over from most of the popular e-commerce platforms, but if you missed the chance to grab the offer and are looking for last-minute options, we have listed a few names which still have the sales live and are offering amazing deals.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more