A look at popular e-commerce platforms offering amazing deals

Republic Day sales are over from most of the popular e-commerce platform. And if you missed the chance to grab the offer and are looking for last-minute options, we have listed a few names which still have the sales live and are offering amazing deals.

Big Bazaar

Big Bazaar is offering its customers, "Sabse Saste 5 Din". From home care to food items to the latest fashion items one can avail maximum discount on all your required items. You can get a special discount on home needs, fashion, food, electronics and mobile and much more. You can grab the offer some exceptional offers on some incredible products from on till January 28 at a Big Bazaar near you.

GyFTR

GyFTR (Vouchagram) is an offline-to-online (O2O) peer gifting platform that offers digital gift vouchers from leading brands, to facilitate instant gifting and redemption. Customers can buy any gift voucher from the brands from different categories like Amazon, More, Aurelia, Bata, Voylla and can get up to is offering 50% off the next purchase of the gift voucher. GyFTR's offers stand by its tagline - Happiness Delivered Instantly.

India Family Mart

The fastest growing value retail chain with over 100 stores across India, is offering its customers with flat 70% off on a vast variety of products ranging from Kids, Men's and Women's wear to home accessories. Enjoy the freedom of spending with 1-India Family Mart.

Reliance Digital

Indian technological giant -- Reliance Digital has launched the 'Digital India Sale' at its stores across the country. The sale will provide a wide range of deals and cashbacks on the purchase of different categories of electronic items including home appliances, televisions, laptops, and other accessories.

BigBasket

BigBasket got over with its quarterly Big 47 sale. But it is followed by another general merchandise sale from January 17-26, largely comprising of home and kitchen items that are popular at this time of the year.

Grofers

Grofers' "Grand Orange Bag Days" are still live across the 27 cities that it operates in. It offers gift to every shopper where new users are required to shop for a minimum of Rs 1,000, while existing users would need to make a minimum purchase of Rs 1,500.

Cashify

Cashify has partnered with HMD Global and will hold a Republic Day Sale for Nokia smartphones. The sale is designed for existing Nokia users as well as users who are currently on smartphones from other brands. Note that the sale is only on the Nokia E-store.

During the sale, users looking to buy a new Nokia smartphone can exchange any smartphone listed on Cashify for a great deal. Further, consumers exchanging their old smartphone will get an additional value of Rs 1,000 on their phone's listed price.

Myprotein

If you are a fitness enthusiast, then this is for you. The sports and nutrition brand is offering mega-sale of its popular items like nutrition supplements, bars, snacks, cookies, gym wear, sports accessories and a lot more at very special prices.

A wide range of products which include sportswear and gym accessories are also on offer. The company is offering great discounts on its website by using this exclusive code: LIFTLIFE at the time of ordering. Visit: www.myprotein.co.in to start shopping.