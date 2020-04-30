A brick-and-click model to help consumer businesses

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will extend far beyond the nationwide lockdown that we are currently in the middle of. Analysts have cut the GDP growth forecast for fiscal 2020-21 to as low as 1.5 to 2 percent while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has refrained from providing any projections at all, in view of the rapidly changing situation. All industrial and business activities have come to a virtual standstill except those concerning the provision of essential items and services.

Online businesses have been impacted too, and most of the pure online businesses have stopped operating for the time being. Analysts and industry bodies estimate that the lockdown may already have cost the Indian economy as much as Rs 7-8 lakh crore from March 25 to April 14 alone. While all businesses have been hit hard, consumer discretionary goods and services have been among the worst sufferers.

Most malls, restaurants, retail stores and cinema halls have been shut down completely, and this has drastically reduced discretionary spending by consumers. People, when they go to a mall to watch a movie, are often inclined to eat out and indulge in shopping. Presently, however, retail sales have taken a beating not just in the leisure and entertainment segments, but also in categories such as electronics, home appliances, furnishings, and many others. The only products that have escaped this fate are food and household items that qualify as “essentials” during the lockdown.

Impact on discretionary spends

Social distancing was an almost alien concept that became an overnight reality, and its effects could linger for months even after the pandemic dies out. People are likely to hesitate to visit crowded public places or to touch items that are put out for trial. What’s even more certain is that the economic downturn that follows the pandemic will impact the salaries of India’s employed workforce.

Although the Prime Minister has advised organizations against layoffs, people will fear for their jobs. Such an environment tends to adversely impact both the capacity and the willingness of consumers to spend on non-essential goods and services. An argument could be made to the contrary that consumers will spend more than before, from sheer relief or as a distraction to keep their minds off the troubled times. That would be a huge boost for the Indian economy—the kick-start it needs for a speedy revival. One can hope for such a scenario but not count on it.

There’s also the worrisome possibility that, unless a vaccine for COVID-19 is discovered, the epidemic may come back in the future. South Korea, for instance, is reporting that many patients who had recovered from COVID-19 are testing positive again. In some other nations, the virus resurfaced after the preventive measures and restrictions were relaxed after a return to normalcy. This has led to experts mulling the possibility of a “rolling shutdown” — an on-off strategy that would include geographical sectioning to keep the epidemic in check till such time that a fail-safe solution is arrived at.

The challenge for brick-and-mortar businesses

All the above reasons present a strong case for brick-and-mortar retail businesses to go online. This doesn’t necessarily mean that they should shut their on-ground operations; it merely suggests that they should seriously consider and evaluate the merits of having at least an online extension to their business, if not a complete version of it.

In countries like India and China, the pandemic has made people sit up and take notice of the importance of e-commerce as a highly effective means of delivering essential goods and services during a crisis. Some e-commerce players have even tied up with kirana stores to augment their last-mile reach to consumers. In a more recent development, some food delivery services have started delivering groceries at consumers’ doorsteps. All this is to good effect, as it allows brands to provide for consumer needs while helping them observe social distancing. With adequate manpower and some modifications to the existing supply chain model, the convenience of such facilities can easily be extended to other product categories. Going online is a win-win for both businesses and consumers.

Brick-and-click (or omnichannel) is a model in which a business operates through both an online portal and a physical outlet. It offers consumers three ways to interact with the brand — online, offline, or a combination of both. There are many who discover and select products online but prefer to complete the purchase at the store. This could include product categories such as apparel, fashion, furniture, and automobiles, to name a few. There will always be consumers who prefer to go about their purchases the old-fashioned way — by looking and feeling. But, whether for social distancing or for convenience, there will also be an increasing number of consumers who will prefer to largely shop online.

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India is working with the government to try and come up with standard Indian sizes for consumers. Should this initiative be successful, consumers will know that the garment they choose online will fit them perfectly so long as they specify the size correctly. This will do away with the need for trials and reduce the number of returned orders.

Should physical retail outlets need to remain closed for any reason in the future, their storage, distribution and warehousing infrastructure can still be leveraged through e-commerce to supply the goods to customers. Such integration will also strengthen the growth of e-commerce in the Indian market, which is good news because the sector is a massive creator of jobs.

Online to boost job creation

Whether through a tie-up with an e-commerce company or through their own supply chain, brick-and-mortar businesses will create a huge number of jobs by taking the online route. The online element in a business model necessitates the establishment of warehousing, fulfilment, and delivery facilities and the hiring of a sizeable workforce to man them. Even if the business were to leverage the capabilities of an e-commerce player, the latter would have to increase its supply chain strength to accommodate the additional work.

Both scenarios entail the creation of jobs, and this is particularly important now because the retail, apparel and restaurant industries, which together provide direct employment to over 76 million Indians, could be staring at 20-25 percent job losses unless they receive financial and policy support to tide through the tricky 2-3 months that are to come. Against this backdrop, it is easy to appreciate the fact that even a single online business, depending on the size of its operations, can create employments for hundreds or thousands of people across various supply chain functions.

We are in the middle of an unforeseen and unprecedented crisis, and it will take equally unconventional means to see us through it. Businesses, as they revive and rebuild, will have to act not just in their own interests, but also in the interests of India’s people and its economy. New partnerships and collaborations could be the way to do business, going ahead. Transitioning to, or diversifying into, an online business model could be among the most prudent things to do, and the entire country will benefit from it for long after the effects of the pandemic wear off.