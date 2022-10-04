5 top deals on air purifiers this festival sale season

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022, which follows the recently-concluded Big Billion Days sale, is offering a range of discounts on air purifiers by Bluestar, Honeywell, Philips, Motorola and Voltas. Amazon too has some good deals going.

With Dussehra festivities on and Diwali fast approaching, e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon are offering their best deals on air purifiers, which are supposed to help us in these polluted times — especially as winter is coming.

Those looking for a measure of relief from airborne impurities and diseases, especially if you are in Delhi-NCR, can avail the top deals on air purifiers on these platforms.

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022, which follows the recently-concluded Big Billion Days sale, is offering a range of discounts on air purifiers by Blue Star, Honeywell and Voltas.

Here’s a list of best festive deals on air purifiers.

Blue Star BS-AP490LAN portable room air purifier

This air purifier has a digital numeric indicator that shows the PM 2.5 level in the room, which helps in tracking the process of air purification. The portable air purifier, which has microbe sterilise technology, can cover an area of 800 square feet and can eliminate up to 99.7 percent of harmful microbes. It claims to be able to absorb and deactivate microorganisms such as mould, dust mites, pollen, and bacteria.

On the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022, it is available at Rs 11,999 (MRP Rs 19,990), while it is priced at Rs 12,490 on Amazon.

Motorola AP 450 portable room air purifier

Motorola AP 450 portable room air purifier is fitted with a HEPA antibacterial filter with activated carbon, a UVC and nano silver antibacterial filter. The air purifier offers an air flow level of 450 CMH. It can cover an area of 550 square feet. On Flipkart, it is available at a 55 percent discount at Rs 7,999 (MRP Rs 17,999).

Honeywell Lite Indoor HAC20M1000W portable room air purifier

This air purifier by Honeywell claims to offer an air flow level of 210 cubic meters per hour (CMH). It features a HEPA filter that can be used for up to 2,200 hours. The air purifier covers an area of 250 square feet. On Flipkart, the air purifier is available at Rs 6,764 (MRP Rs 19,990) during the ongoing sale.

Philips AC1217/20 portable room air purifier

Priced at Rs 13,995, the Philips 1000i Series air purifier is available for Rs 11,450 on the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022. Amazon is offering a 29 percent discount on the air purifier at Rs 9,996. The Philips AC1217/20 portable air purifier features a three-layer filtration system, including NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon, and a pre-filter. It has a clean air delivery rate of up to 260 CMH and covers an area of 672 square feet.

Voltas VAP26TWO Portable Room Air Purifier

Voltas VAP26TWO air purifier features three fan speed options and has a clean air delivery rate of 40. The air purifier also has an AQI indicator and remote control. It can cover an area of 230 square feet. The ongoing Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 offers the Voltas VAP26TWO air purifier at Rs 9,999 (MRP Rs 12,990).