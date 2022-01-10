2 years of agitation has cornered e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart: CAIT's Praveen Khandelwal

The ongoing two-year-long trader agitation has cornered e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart, claimed Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) general secretary Praveen Khandelwal. The CAIT leader made the claim in a tweet he posted on his page on the micro-blogging site on Saturday marking two years of the agitation against e-commerce giants that was launched at Delhi’s Ramleela Maidan in 2020.

8th January,2020: Ramlila Ground,New Delhi. @CAITIndia launched nationwide campaign against Amazon & Flipkart against their mal-practices in #ecommerce . 2years struggle has cornered both entities. We need a transparent, free & fair Ecommerce @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @AimraIndia pic.twitter.com/bY1eMyjHYr — Praveen Khandelwal (@praveendel) January 8, 2022 CAIT has been butting heads with Amazon, Flipkart, and other CAIT has been butting heads with Amazon, Flipkart, and other e-commerce players for the last few years amid growing competition in India’s retail market. The organization, which consists of eight crore traders and 40,000 trading associations has alleged that the e-commerce giants are employing unethical practices to capture the Indian retail market.

CAIT had repeatedly asked for Amazon’s license to be suspended for its alleged role in selling the chemicals used for making bombs used in the Pulwama attack, and for breaching FDI rules through its operations in India.

The group was also instrumental in lobbying for the new draft e-commerce rules, where the amendments are focused on anti-competition practices, protectionist policies and increased compliance burden on e-commerce entities.