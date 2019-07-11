17,000 Walmart Chile workers walk off the job after wage hike talks fall apart
Updated : July 11, 2019 06:46 AM IST
The strike will force about 130 of the US-based retailer's supermarkets to close, while more than 100 other stores will operate with reduced hours.
Walmart operates 371 stores under the Hiper Lider, Lider Express, Central Mayorista, Superbodega Acuenta and Ekono brands in Chile.
