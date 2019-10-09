Xander arm Virtuous Retail pays Rs 700 crore for 20-acre Raymond plot in Thane
Updated : October 09, 2019 07:40 PM IST
The company would build a 3.7 million sq ft mixed-use city centre anchored by a 2.4 million sq ft VR Retail Mall.
In the first phase of development, Virtuous Retail will deliver a 2.4 million square feet VR Flagship Centre anchored by international and national brands.
