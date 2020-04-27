Infrastructure Will work from home not work for commercial real estate demand? Updated : April 27, 2020 07:45 PM IST There could also be renegotiations of lease agreements, increasing chances of invocation of force majeure in commercial segment. DLF Ltd, India's largest real estate developer, has exposure to both high end residential real estate market and rental malls. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365