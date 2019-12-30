Will Indian housing revive in 2020?

The assumption that lower prices will cause demand to kick in is half-baked. When prices decrease, buyers cannot be sure whether they have bottomed out or will sink further. If they do reduce further, they will have invested their money in an asset that is losing rather than gaining value. The added cost of GST on under-construction homes is, understandably, not perceived as a value-addition. After all, when one puts the same property on the resale market at some point, one cannot recover the GST cost because it is not applicable to secondary sales.

In recent years, aspiring homebuyers have been also put off purchase decisions because they lack confidence. Confidence is a by-product of enough enabling factors working well in unison. It goes for a toss when aspiring buyers feel disempowered, financially insecure, intimidated, confused and angry when unscrupulous dealings come to light, and when they hear a constant dialogue about how buyers have been taken for a ride till now.

RERA was meant to infuse some badly-needed confidence, but while it has managed to do so to some extent, its success in catalysing fresh housing demand has been rather patchy and inconsistent. RERA is by no means a done deal and is still finding its feet in some parts of the country, even as it faces outcry about dilutions in other parts.

Meanwhile, there is a constant barrage of news about massive layoffs in once very secure and even lucrative sectors like IT/ITeS and the automobile industry. Job security is at an all-time low - and when people are not sure about their jobs, cost-intensive home purchases are probably the last thing on their mind.

Given all these factors, of which many are outside the power of real estate developers to influence, it is impossible to say when housing demand will come back in force in 2020. Rather than giving a timeline, it is more appropriate to state the conditions required for full-scale demand to resurface: