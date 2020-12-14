Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Why InvITs is a rewarding and effective diversification tool

Updated : December 14, 2020 12:52 PM IST

InvITs, especially which have annuity-like business models for their underlying projects, have been a blessing in the current volatile scenario.
InvITs are designed to mitigate the under-construction risks in the infrastructure sector.
In addition to the stable cash flows, such platforms also provide an opportunity to grow by adding more operating projects and increase the yield.
