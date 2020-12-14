Real Estate Why InvITs is a rewarding and effective diversification tool Updated : December 14, 2020 12:52 PM IST InvITs, especially which have annuity-like business models for their underlying projects, have been a blessing in the current volatile scenario. InvITs are designed to mitigate the under-construction risks in the infrastructure sector. In addition to the stable cash flows, such platforms also provide an opportunity to grow by adding more operating projects and increase the yield. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.