Who said the mall frenzy is over? 100 new ones by 2022
Updated : January 22, 2020 04:51 PM IST
Among Tier 1 cities, MMR topped with 18 new malls, and NCR came next with 13 by 2022.
Bengaluru and Chennai will have 10 and nine malls, respectively.
Pune and Kolkata will see four and three new malls, respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more