Real Estate
What Supreme Court's Amrapali judgment has for homebuyers
Updated : July 24, 2019 01:52 PM IST
The SC directed the home buyers to deposit the outstanding amount under the agreement entered with the promoters within three months from today
The court directed the state-run National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) to complete all the pending projects
