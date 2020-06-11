Real Estate What slowdown? These realtors registered bumper sales during COVID-19 lockdown Updated : June 11, 2020 07:23 PM IST Godrej Properties sold 500 units in the second half of March when economic activity came to a standstill due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Realtors increased communication with their prospective buyers through digital channels like emails, WhatsApp, SMSes and social media media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram. Lodha Group sold nearly 1,000 between March 25 and May 31.