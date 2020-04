Anyone following Indian real estate would only be too awares that the sector is going through one of its worst crises in living memory. And yet, in the midst of this perfect storm, property consultant Anarock has registered Rs 252 crore worth of property sales — in less than a month of the nationwide lockdown.

In a report, Anarock said that it sold 240 homes for Rs 214.6 crore, and 62 office spaces for Rs 37 crore. All sales, the company said, were carried out digitally. Nearly 117 of the 240 homes sold were in the lockdown-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), accounting for Rs 85 crore in sales value. All sales, Anarock says, were digital. In fact, the company claimed to close several deals closed without a single site visit.

“Anarock is leveraging the imperatives of the current situation with an increasing focus on digital sales,” said Anarock Chairman, Anuj Puri, “We are conducting a minimum of five to six virtual site visits per day, and are getting results.”

Puri conceded that while many of the sales were in their final stage of closure, there were others which had to be closed, virtually. The median ticket-price of residential sales was between Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, and the average office unit was sold for Rs 60 lakh. “Partnering with leading developers and negotiating good bargains for buyers were our key success factors,” he added.

But in MMR, real estate restart struggles to take off

Meanwhile, the MMR property market has struggled to get construction back on track, amid a partial lifting of the nationwide lockdown, starting Monday. Most developers are grappling with Home Ministry guidelines issued last week, which only allow a staggered restart to construction activity.

“The MMR region has been among the most severely affected areas and so developers are considering a staggered resumption of construction,” said Farshid Cooper, MD at MMR-based Spenta Corporation.

Although the ministry's guidelines state that construction can begin at projects that are not within a containment zone and have labour on-site, the scarce availability of labour and construction material like steel has turned out to be a limiting factor in real estate’s much-awaited restart.