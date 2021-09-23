What first time home builders should look at before building homes

Owning a home is always an elation, but building a desired home for the first time would be euphoric. However, constructing your own house can be a marathon and not a cakewalk. There will be a myriad of choices and it’s going to be a tug of war between wants, needs and compromise. But, the journey of building a home would bring distinctive emotions and sentiment once the home construction is completed and the dream is brought into reality.

Once first-time home builders decided to build their home, it should not be a submissive exercise. Since lots of decisions have to be taken, and those decisions should be made by you. If you are incompetent or grudging, your builder will take things into his hands, which will jeopardize the entire plan and the outcome won't be the way you had envisioned. It should be heedfully handled from scratch to end.

Several elements ought to be considered constructively before stepping into one of the most vital decisions of your life. If the fundamentals are kept in check, then you will have a smooth ride in building your dream home.

Purchase right land parcel

Purchasing a land parcel appears to be a piece of cake, but one ought to be careful because the devil is in the details. It is better to collect adequate information and verify them before purchasing the land parcel. Primarily one has to understand whether the land is agricultural, and if it is then it is not advisable to purchase because there are a lot more complexities than other lands in order to get registered.

If it is non-agricultural land, then it is better to discern whether the land is suitable to construct a home. It is eminently sensible to visit the local office and enquire about the land and request for zone mapping, which will provide a fair idea of any hindrance and future development around the land/ plot.

Then ensure under whose name the land is registered and if under any mortgage.

Set the budget

The next step is to set the budget. It is sagacious to determine the budget in the early days itself because it plays a significant role in the outcome of the home construction . If the budget is not planned beforehand then it can become messy and the dream of constructing a house can come to a halt. Once monetary details are planned then everything will fall into place. The budget needs to be set in three areas in particular, such as construction, furniture and finishing budget.

Draw the dream home with an architect

This will be the most decisive step and significant person in the construction process who brings the dream to reality. As the saying goes, never lie to a doctor and lawyer similarly disclose to an architect the plan of your dream house and how it should be constructed. The architect will visit the construction site and will design according to the requirements which will also align with the land condition. They will also recommend selecting builders, hiring plumbers, electricians and the rest of the team. They will act as a project manager for the project who would work along with the builders until completion.

How to designate the right architect

Do you plan to hand over everything from planning, interior design, furniture, etc, or are you also willing to share some responsibilities in the process? Based on the necessity you should lookout for an architect.

Specialisation; There is a different specialisation in architect since the industry is broad. Though everybody is equipped to handle residential building, yet a residential project architect specialist would be a quintessential fit for the project. Research on their specialisation. Since there is so much to handle it is extremely crucial to pick the right architect who has substantial experience in designing a residential home.

Check their portfolio; It is essential to run through their portfolio whether their previous assignments incline to your interest and plan. Each of them will have a unique style, but it should be in tune with your dream design.

Look for reference and meet the architect; Their online representation (portfolio, website) may be quite impressive but it is better to ask around with family, friends, acquaintances and previous clients with who the architect undertook a project. They will be able to elucidate their experiences, good or bad. Such steps will provide a comprehensive understanding of an architect.

It is recommended to meet in person. A quick conversation with them would instill more confidence in you. It paves the way to understand the person and how dexterous and avid they are in their work.

Select the builder:

Finding the right builder is going to be a strenuous and intense task because the number of builders in the market is one too many, but who would be the more reliable of them all. It is one of the most critical elements as they are the ones who are going to give an actual shape to your dream. It has to be a cautious decision after a thorough market study to identify the builder who can provide the best quality construction, material, timely delivery, etc. The analysis can be done based on the following criteria; experience, the number of projects completed and undergoing, workmanship, accreditation & license in alignment with your interest.

Before taking things forward, primarily draft the contract agreement with the builder with said budgets which will include the entire inventory of the construction. It should be done legally which avoids future agitation between each other.

Understand Government rules

There are building rules and regulations that ought to be followed before embarking on any construction. Each state has a distinctive set of rules from electricity connection, digging bore well, sewage water systems, height of the building, etc. Therefore, knowing the rules and regulations in advance can avoid hefty penalties from the government which can derail the construction work. It is best to get the required government approvals before beginning the construction that would prevent unforeseen troubles.

The author, Sanchit Gaurav, is Founder and CEO at Housejoy. The views expressed are personal