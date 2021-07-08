View: Model Tenancy Act: A step in the right direction

With the Model Tenancy Act, the government has rightly increased its focus on developing the rental housing market in India. While so far, the Government’s focus had been on ownership of houses through the “Housing for All” mission, the increased focus on rental housing was much warranted.

It is unfortunate that in India, we have a huge housing shortage at one end and at the same time we have a large number of vacant houses lying unutilized. India has a housing shortage of 19 million units (2012 estimate) and vacant houses of 11 million units (2011 census).

A large number of these houses are lying vacant because they are in far-flung areas, with inappropriate infrastructure resulting in no demand for them. But many of these houses are also lying vacant because the house owners do not want to risk renting them fearing long redressal mechanism in case of litigations and the low rental yields further lowers the case for renting.

A balanced rental housing policy with a quick redressal mechanism in place will help get many of these vacant houses to the rental market.

In India, traditionally there has been more inclination towards owning a house vis a vis rental. As per the 2011 census, the share of rental housing as a percentage of total housing was at a low of 28 percent. However, with large migration in the country, there is a need to develop the rental market and the Model Tenancy Act if implemented in true spirit can enable that.

The Act takes care of some critical concerns around rental housing. Firstly, the Act warrants that a property can be taken on rent only under an agreement in writing. This is aimed at formalizing the rental housing market and bringing a larger chunk of the rental market under the legal ambit.

Secondly, it reduces the scope of litigations by clearly demarcating the responsibilities of the landlord and tenants. The Act covers aspects such as rents and other charges payable, repair and maintenance of the property, entry into premises while also defining the consequences of violation of necessary duties.

Most importantly, the Act mandates setting up a three-tier redressal structure and defines 60 days as the timeline by which any legal conflict has to be resolved. This speedy dispute resolution should provide more confidence to house owners to bring in their vacant houses in the rental market.

A vibrant rental market will also to a large extent take care of affordability issues as renting a house is more affordable than buying a house. In fact, affordable rental housing is the need of the hour and the central Government’s affordable rental housing scheme is another step in the right direction.

A large chunk of the migrant population in the lower as well as the middle-income category are not looking for buying a house but would prefer renting a house. To cater to this large category of the population it is very important to develop our rental housing market and specifically the affordable rental housing market.

While the Model Tenancy Act will help in the development of the rental housing market, there is also an urgent need to incentivize the rental housing market to attract private players/institutions into the market.

Specifically given the low rental yields in India, this segment would need incentives to make it viable for the institutions to enter. This would facilitate the entry of players into the Build to Rent model. For instance, in the US the multifamily segment attracts huge institutional capital.

The Model Tenancy Act applies not just to residential housing but also to the commercial real estate sector. The quick redressal mechanism outlined in the Act will also aid the commercial market.

For the commercial segment, the new Act could have avoided some guidelines and left some of the aspects to market forces. For instance, the clause capping the security deposit at 6 months in case of the commercial rental agreement should have been left to the discretion of parties involved in the form of mutual agreement.

Similarly, for commercial transactions, the events that constitute “force majeure” and the response thereon should have been left to mutual agreement as per the contract.

The Model Tenancy Act is a step in the right direction. However, given that land is a state subject, how different states adopt the Act would really determine its success. As we have seen in the case of RERA, the success of various states has been different depending on how well they have adopted the framework and the pace at which they have implemented it.

The success of the Model Tenancy Act will also depend on different states adoption of it, but this Model Act has definitely set the ball rolling in the correct direction.

- By Rajani Sinha, National Director & Chief Economist, Knight Frank India. Views are personal.