View: How Millennial mindsets have changed and is favoring the traditional “being settled” proposition

The economic recovery over the past few months has been mediocrely mainstreamed for many Indians, and one of the major implications is a change in dynamics in home buying among millennials.

People in their late 20s and early 30s, in particular, are piloting the saddle, with homeownership rates among these groups up to two to four times loftier when compared to other age groups during the past few decades. Millennials are terminating their leases, moving out, and buying houses in a sizeable number. With that, they make up the sprightly-blooming fragment of investors today.

People in their 20s and 30s are having a major impact on the real estate market, and it’s not just buyers. Nearly half of all investors are under the age of 38 and about half of the sellers are under 45. The movement in the market by millennials is likely due to growth in their careers, higher income, need for stability, the change in priorities and mindset towards the entire “being settled” notion.

Re-aligning Priorities

Throughout the previous year especially, the drastic amendments to the economy due to Covid-19, rebounding of employment figures coupled with an abrupt fall in interest rates, various uncertainties and fear have all converged to craft the perfect recipe for personal growth opportunities like buying a home.

Many were in awe that they could outstretch their budgets a bit and afford a better home due to various government and developers initiatives, especially when combined with savings from pandemic sheltering.

There is a surge in millennial home buying, and various reasons could be taken into consideration as to why there’s a sudden inclination in the scenario. With changing family dynamics, millennials can now prioritize according to their individual needs.

Millennials as compared to previous generations are preferring to get married and starting families when they have enough to rely on at adverse times. Financial insecurity appears to be a key driver of such decisions.

In the backdrop of an economic slowdown, intensified by fears of a looming pandemic, people are favoring to save up, become financially independent and then think about starting a family. Richer Millennials are more likely to get married earlier as compared to the middle class. The middle class largely relies on affordable housing projects to make their dreams come true.

The Young Home Buyers

Youth is changing the homebuying game avidly. Millennials are moving out of the city in huge numbers. 47 percent of Millennial homeowners prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban and rural areas. The inclination towards affordable, peaceful, and more updated houses could be a reason for this shift.

The patience in buying and leapfrogging the starter home in search of something better is a rising trend. It appears millennials are finding sustainable options farther out from the city. While a third of millennials still live in an urban area, more than any other generation. The switch to suburban living could have fascinating effects on the rising costs of urban living.

Technology is playing a major role in the home buying process. Utilizing the internet and mobile devices to find, view, and purchase homes have become the trend among millennials. A major fraction of millennials uses the internet to get information about the real estate market. This might appear apparent, but this ratio is nearly double that of Baby Boomers using the internet to hunt homes.

Technology is empowering millennials’ taste for text-based communication with sellers to schedule appointments and ask queries about houses. Pictures, video tours, and live streams are now more common in the house-hunting segment.

They are preferring houses in areas that are mostly in an integrated township that provides a safe and secured environment while enhancing the livability quotient with everything at zero kilometres.

It will be although compelling to see if the increase in diversity among homebuyers will continue or stagnate going forward. All-embracing, millennials are significantly approaching and treating the homebuying process in an entirely advanced, modern way, which could have paramount consequences across the economy in the future.

- By, Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing and Development