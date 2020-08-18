Real Estate VIEW: Green shoots appear for proptech, but what's needed is sunshine Updated : August 18, 2020 05:34 PM IST With many Indians choosing to stay at home amid coronavirus lockdown, PropTech has emerged as a lifeline for the real estate industry. Builders have been quick to adopt digital technologies—either directly or by partnering with proptech companies—to reach out to prospective customers. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply