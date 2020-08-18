VIEW: Green shoots appear for proptech, but what's needed is sunshine

Authored by: Dhruv Agarwala

It took Netflix seven years after it started streaming to reach 50 million subscribers, but Disney+ achieved that milestone in just five months after its launch, as stay-at-home measures to contain the Coronavirus's spread increased the appetite for digital content around the globe. The Disney experience holds true for many sectors such as online grocery, e-commerce, edtech and telehealth, but one sector that intuitively would not have been expected to see a big boost but has benefitted significantly is PropTech.

For years, PropTech in India has been given short shrift by investors. Short for property technology, the term refers to “startups offering technologically innovative products and new business models for the real estate markets”, as described by one industry expert. The adoption of digital solutions in the real estate industry has suffered in India over the last few years as compared to digitisation seen in other industries, as a consequence of a down-cycle in real estate since 2013 and the wave of disruptions hitting the sector since 2016— when India's sudden ban on large currency notes in circulation decimated property demand. PropTech became a matter of less importance for the real estate industry as it struggled to get out of a long and severe downturn.

But with many Indians choosing to stay at home as coronavirus infections continue to increase every day, PropTech has emerged as a lifeline for the real estate industry. It has come to play a central role in seeing a real estate transaction through to the end. It's the answer to problems posed by a new world order where social distancing has become the norm.

Builders have been quick to adopt digital technologies—either directly or by partnering with proptech companies—to reach out to prospective customers. Online launches of projects, virtual walk-throughs and 3-D visualisation of apartments, project information webinars, negotiations over video conferencing and property booking and payments through online platforms have been gaining currency. These are still early days, and a lot more needs to be done, but I firmly believe that the floodgates have opened and there is no stopping the proptech tsunami.

In the normal course, it would have taken at least 3 years to achieve the level of digital adoption that we have seen in the last three months. So, the pandemic could prove to be the jolt the industry needed to awaken it and bring in more digitisation and as a result, bring more transparency and efficiency into the sector.

Nevertheless, as the old adage goes: one swallow doesn't make a summer. Likewise, this one bit of good news shouldn’t tempt us to brush aside the problems facing the industry as a whole.

While a moratorium on loan repayments, extension in the timeline for completion of ongoing projects and interest subsidy on home loans for middle-income buyers under the CLSS scheme announced by the authorities do provide some breathing space, more is needed.

Industry bodies are lobbying hard for a one-time debt restructuring of outstanding loans of the developers. The debt recast, if allowed by the Reserve Bank of India, would prevent builders from turning defaulters and also make them eligible for fresh funding from banks and other financial institutions. That apart, real estate developers are pitching for additional tax incentives and for a lower interest on home loans to boost demand in the sector. Reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and stamp duty rates have been suggested to infuse life into the real estate sector—the second-largest job generator and one that has a multiplier effect on 250 other industries.

The industry eagerly awaits a positive decision by the government and the RBI on its recommendations. Until then, builders have no option but to use attractive payment terms and discounts to try and sell their inventory to generate much-needed cash.

A recent survey by Housing.com does provide a glimmer of hope for the sector. It highlighted real estate as the most preferred asset class for investment amongst the consumers surveyed, followed by gold, fixed deposits, and stocks. Moreover, this survey of potential home buyers conducted in April and May this year, found that 81 percent of respondents intended to purchase a home within the next 12 months and that a mere 19 percent of respondents had dropped plans to buy a home in the near future. The growing interest of non-resident Indians (NRIs) in properties in India on the back of the depreciation of the rupee is another encouraging sign.

Notwithstanding the sales numbers, builders are able to rack up during this COVID crisis, one thing is clear: there can't be a V- or U-shaped recovery without an increase in digitisation of the sector and some help from the government.