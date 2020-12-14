Real Estate VIEW: COVID-19 has forever altered the way of living-A different real estate post pandemic Updated : December 14, 2020 05:49 PM IST COVID-19 has forever altered the way of living, and the realty market will foresee new trends and preferences that foster better quality of living. The most important aspect going into 2021 will be the need for real estate to be ‘cost effective’. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.