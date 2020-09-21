Real Estate Value of real estate under construction jumps to $243bn from $94bn in 2009: Report Updated : September 21, 2020 04:13 PM IST Property consultant Anarock and industry body FICCI pointed out that the number of developers has declined 53 percent across India’s top 14 cities between 2012-2019. Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said the housing segment is set to undergo a momentary phase of trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic but would emerge stronger in the post-COVID world. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.