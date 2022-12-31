Uttar Pradesh RERA imposes Rs 1.77 crore penalty on 11 real estate developers for non-compliance

UP RERA decided to impose a penalty of Rs 1.77 crore on 11 real estate promoters, of which 10 belong to Gautambuddh Nagar and Lucknow districts. The penalty is as per RERA Act rules, which stipulate a penalisation of up to 5 percent of the cost of the project on non-compliant promoters.

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has imposed a penalty of more than Rs 1.77 crore on 11 real estate developers for not complying with its orders. The decision came at the 112th meeting of UP RERA held under the chairmanship of Rajive Kumar on December 30.

A statement released after the meeting said that 19 hearings were held of which 10 were for project registration, 5 for registration extension and 4 against the disobedience of the model agreement of sales notified by the government of Uttar Pradesh.

The authority noted its displeasure about the non-compliance of orders by certain promoters even after being given enough time to follow the rules.

Following this, UP RERA decided to impose a penalty of Rs 1,77,19,510 on 11 real estate promoters, of which 10 belong to Gautambuddh Nagar and Lucknow districts. The penalty is as per RERA Act rules, which stipulate a penalisation of up to 5 percent of the cost of the project on non-compliant promoters.

Rudra Buildwell Homes has been penalised the most at Rs 49,26,520 while Sikka Infrastructure has been fined Rs 29,88,065, followed by SRB Promoters Rs 22,10,985, and Mist Direct Sales Rs 20,30,360. Other promoters have been penalised between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 8,6 lakh.

The Authority has directed the promoters to submit the compliance report within 15 days and deposit the penalty amount within 30 days. Otherwise, the amount of penalty shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue, it said in a statement.

​"Uttar Pradesh RERA is continuously taking strict decisions against the insensitive promoters for the protection of the interests of the home buyers. The Authority is fully committed to protect the interests of home buyers and, for this, the Authority is taking all possible steps to regulate the real estate sector of the state according to the RERA Act," Rajive Kumar, Chairman, UP RERA, has said.