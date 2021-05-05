  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate

Uprising NRI investment in Indian real estate market

Updated : May 05, 2021 04:47:21 IST

The real estate industry has always been an ever-evolving sector.
It is not only one of the major employment generator markets but also contributes 7 percent to the country’s GDP and it is expected that it might end up contributing 13 percent to the country’s economy by 2025.
Uprising NRI investment in Indian real estate market
Published : April 05, 2021 04:33 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement