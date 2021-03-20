  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

Updated : March 20, 2021 06:15 PM IST

The authority has been hearing the complaints through virtual mode under the e-courts system keeping in view the need of containment of the COVID-19 pandemic
RERA Secretary said many home buyers and their legal counsels had been seeking physical hearing instead of the online mode.
"All physical hearings will be conducted in strict compliance of all COVID-19 protocols," Tyagi said.
UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1
Published : March 20, 2021 06:15 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

West Bengal assembly polls: 25% candidates contesting in phase 1 have criminal cases

West Bengal assembly polls: 25% candidates contesting in phase 1 have criminal cases

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement