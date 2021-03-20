UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1
Updated : March 20, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The authority has been hearing the complaints through virtual mode under the e-courts system keeping in view the need of containment of the COVID-19 pandemic
RERA Secretary said many home buyers and their legal counsels had been seeking physical hearing instead of the online mode.
"All physical hearings will be conducted in strict compliance of all COVID-19 protocols," Tyagi said.
