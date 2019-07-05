Real Estate
Union Budget 2019: FM Nirmala Sitharaman makes big announcements for affordable housing
Updated : July 05, 2019 02:01 PM IST
Budget 2019 saw finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman attempt to leave no stone unturned in making it clear that the government was fully committed to its much-hyped ‘Housing For All By 2022’ scheme.
Sitharaman noted that the average number of days for construction of an affordable home had come down from 314 days in FY16, to just 114 days as on date.
