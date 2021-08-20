Twitter Inc has new contact address in India

American social media platform Twitter Inc has set up a new physical contact address in India in Bengaluru to comply with the IT Rules for intermediaries.

Twitter has changed the physical contact address in India that was mentioned on its website, and sources say this new address will be meant to receive communication from users. As per the IT Rules, significant social media intermediaries which have over 50 lakh users in India need to have a physical contact address in the country for receiving communication.

Twitter had informed Delhi HC in July that they were in the process of setting up a liaison office in India. Twitter had so far shared the physical address of lawyer Sajan Poovayya's office in Bengaluru on its website.

Incidentally, Twitter's new address is in the same building as Poovayya's office, which is in the Estate Building in Bengaluru's Dickenson Road.

Twitter did not respond to queries.