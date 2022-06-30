Top seven cities see 15% fewer houses being sold in April to June due to rising property and loan costs, says report

Housing sales have declined during the April-June period by 15 percent to 84,930 units across seven major cities compared to the previous quarter, according to Anarock. The reason attributed to the fall is the rise in property prices as well as mortgage rates. Sales stood at 99,550 units in the January-March quarter of this year.

Housing sales, however, have jumped 3.5 times from 24,569 units during the same quarter last year. Housing brokerage firm PropTiger, in its report released a day earlier, said that sales jumped over 4.5 times year-on-year in April-June across eight cities at 74,330 units, while demand was up 5 percent from the previous quarter.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri, commenting on the sales number said, "Inflationary pressures on input costs compelled developers to increase property prices in the past few months, and RBI unleashed two rate hikes that swelled up home loan interest rates."

"These two factors combined to hike the overall property acquisition cost for homebuyers, leading to a dip in housing sales," he further added. Puri said that sales could have also been impacted due to family travel during the school summer vacations.

For Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), housing sales fell by 11 percent to 25,785 units in April-June 2022 from 29,130 units in the previous quarter. The Delhi-NCR market saw 19 percent decline in housing sales to 15,340 units from 18,835.

Housing sales in Bengaluru were down 14 percent to 11,505 units in April-June, from 13,450 in the January-March 2022 while Pune witnessed 11 percent fall in housing sales in the April-June quarter 12,500 units from 14,020 units.

Sales of residential properties in Hyderabad were down 15 percent while Chennai saw a 24 percent fall. Housing sales in Kolkata declined 20 per cent to 4,800 units in April-June, from 5,990 units in the previous quarter.

"Annually, prices have risen by between 4 and 7 percent, primarily due to increased input costs and good demand post-COVID-19," Anarock said which has considered sales of flats, villas and row houses in its data.

The Delhi-NCR market includes- Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bhiwadi and New Delhi. The MMR market includes Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai.