Top 9 listed developers' revenue grew steadily in October-December quarter despite slowdown

Housing sales revenue of the top nine stock exchange-listed developers continued to grow steadily in October-December quarter (festive season). Home sales revenue of these developers during the quarter jumped 4 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2 percent annually.

According to an ANAROCK Property Consultants report, in first nine months of FY20, listed developers sell housing worth Rs 16,500 crore as compared to Rs 15,730 crore last year, a 5 percent rise.

Despite many headwinds, their collective revenues in Q3FY20 stood at a little short of Rs 5,800 crore, an increase of 4 percent on a quarterly basis and 2 percent in a year, the report stated.

Total residential space sold by the top players (excluding DLF) in the last quarter was about 21 million sq. ft, a little over 20 mn sq. ft. recorded in the previous year.

The top listed developers analysed include DLF Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, Prestige Estates, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd and Kolte Patil Developers.

Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates and Sobha Ltd were the top 3 players with maximum sales revenue during the first nine months of FY2020. Together, they accounted for a 55 percent share of the total sales revenue of Rs 16,500 crore. Last year too, these 3 players topped the list with collective sales revenue of Rs 8,500 crore.