Top 9 listed developers' revenue grew steadily in October-December quarter despite slowdown
Updated : February 19, 2020 03:01 PM IST
In first nine months of FY20, listed developers sell housing worth Rs 16,500 crore as compared to Rs 15,730 crore last year, a 5 percent rise.
Despite many headwinds, their collective revenues in Q3FY20 stood at a little short of Rs 5,800 crore.
Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates and Sobha Ltd were the top 3 players with maximum sales revenue during the first nine months of FY20.