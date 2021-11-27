This season, realty players are in demand

After the stellar performance during the July-September quarter in real estate sector, there has been a sharp rise in new project announcements across all the major cities.

New Projects Witnesses Strong Buyer Demand

As per a recent report from ICICI Securities, most new launches in August-September 2021 have seen strong customer response.

New projects launched in August-September 2021 have received a strong buyer response. On the day of its opening, Godrej Properties sold inventory worth Rs 580 crore at Phase 2 of its Woods, Noida project. Prestige Estates was able to sell over 800 plots at a sale value of Rs 850 crore in Sep 2021 at the Prestige City project in Sarjapur, Bengaluru.

Brigade has launched 12 new projects in August 2021 across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, with monthly sales expected to be over Rs 800 crore in August-September 2021.

Sunteck Realty also received an encouraging response for its Vasind launch MMR. Mahindra Lifespaces’ recent Happinest launch in Chennai has seen sales of over 200 units with an average ticket size of Rs 400 crore within a month of launch.

The developers are also seen maintaining pricing discipline with price hikes of 4-5 percent in new phases of ongoing projects to go with the record low-interest rates in the range of 6.5-7 .

Strong Triggers Are in Place

Demand has remained strong owing to the waning of COVID-19, record low-interest rates, resurgence in hiring and strong salary growth in the IT and related services. As a result, housing demand is witnessing strong growth.

The developers are expecting the momentum to continue into the Q3FY22 and preponing their new launches to cash in on the opportunity. Most listed developers have aggressive launch plans from H2FY22.

Moreover, most large lenders are offering home loans at historically low interest rates of ~6.5-7.0 percent. Even assuming that mortgage rates may inch up over H2FY22-23E, it would still remain reasonably low and would not significantly dent buying decisions.

What Has Shifted the Demand Momentum?

The demand momentum has picked-up for major real estate developers over the last two months post second COVID wave. Consumers have realized the importance of home ownership and upgraded demand. Strong hiring trend in IT and salary revisions has led to a strong pickup in demand. Further, Infrastructure development is leading to incremental habitable locations in urban centers, making sure that demand for housing is here to stay.

They are further benefited by the consolidation in their favour, as many unlisted, weaker developers continue to struggle. Market commentary post Q2 earnings further confirmed the trend as most of the larger, listed players are looking to grow at a double-digit sales value CAGR over the next two to three years.

Office leasing cycle is also expected to revive once global Office occupancies are back to normal. The corporations are currently in the process of recalling their employees to resume office. Office leasing trend is expected to normalise in next 2-3 quarters.

Residential Prices Likely to Inch up

Property prices are likely to see a single digit rise over the next 2-3 years after remaining stagnant over the last 5 years as inventory levels have stabilised. The consolidation in favor of larger players will also contribute towards price rise of properties in the near future. Market share of larger, organized developers has grown to over 24 percent in FY21 of Tier 1 residential sales value from ~11 percent in FY17.

The author, Vaibhav Agrawal, is CIO at Teji Mandi. The views expressed are personal