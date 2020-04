It doesn't take an expert to tell you that one of the worst hit sectors due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown is real estate. After all, estimates suggest that 15.62 lakh under-construction homes would be delivered late to buyers and the property market could be reeling under Rs 1 lakh crore loss.

However, Godrej Properties managed to sell a whopping 500 homes in the second-half of March, accounting for an impressive 17 percent of its quarterly sales.

What’s more? The company ended Q4FY20 with a total sales of 3,000 homes, cashing in Rs 2,380 crore. Records suggest that these numbers were a personal high for Godrej’s in any quarter of FY20. With other listed developers soon to announce results, the question remains if we are overestimating the impact of COVID-19 on a good real estate brand.

“Despite the lockdown and all on-ground activity halting across the country, top developers have been able to resume at least 15 to 20 percent of business due to increased digital penetration,” said Prashant Thakur, Director and Head of Research at Anarock, “Existing digital sales capabilities [digital registration of the sale deed] are being ramped up to sustain operations even in the lockdown,” he added.

The fact that home purchases could begin to regain some of its lost mojo, comes as great news especially in the midst of an economic crisis. However, the reasons are understandable.

“Just before Covid-19 made landfall in India, the Indian financial sector was in turmoil in the wake of PMC and Yes Bank crises,” Thakur said and added, “This raised safety concerns and weakened the appeal of letting money remain in banks.” Of course, depleting interest rates on savings bank accounts and fixed deposits furthered this thinking.

Homebuyers have been buoyed by healthy property prices, which have caused some cheer especially for those with disposable income.

Anarock’s research points out that the average weighted property price across seven cities has remained more or less stable since 2016 — registering a 2 percent rise from Rs 5,490 per sq ft in 2016 to Rs 5,580 per sq ft by end-2019.

While there has been talk of developers slashing prices of completed projects in the hope of selling more and selling faster, not everyone is buying into the philosophy. “These prices have corrected and are already their lows,” said Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe Limited, “Any further correction is unlikely and prices are likely to remain steady.”