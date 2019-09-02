This Nifty sectoral index advanced 9% in one week

The Nifty Realty index, which rallied 15 percent this year, saw the biggest upmove last week. Among the realty stocks, Oberoi Realty saw the biggest jump of nearly 23 percent in the last five trading sessions. During the same period, DLF rose about 11 percent while Sobha gained 1.4 percent.

The gains in the realty stocks came after the government eased liquidity norms. Along with easing of FPI tax, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced an additional capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore in PSU banks, a measure seen as a big boost for all the sectors.

Motilal Oswal, in its report, said that the decision of announcing a slew of measures and accepting the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan Committee to transfer funds to the government will serve well to boost the sentiment across industries after months of anxiety.