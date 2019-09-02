Market
This Nifty sectoral index advanced 9% in one week
Updated : September 02, 2019 11:24 AM IST
The Nifty Realty index, which has rallied 15 percent this year, saw the biggest upmove last week.
Among the realty stocks, Oberoi Realty saw the biggest jump of nearly 23 percent in the last five trading sessions.
