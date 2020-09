In what could be perhaps the most credible validation of rental demand moving away from big metropolises, home rental company Nestaway has announced that it is restructuring its business to foray into several tier-two towns.

In order to run operations in towns like Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Indore, Jaipur, Agra, Indore, Nagpur, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Faridabad, Bhubaneswar, Salem, Faridabad and Coimbatore among others, the company has decided to launch a franchising model, Nestaway said in a release.

"We need to be where tenants are. Before COVID-19, our tenant base was crowded in central business districts and few busy areas in tier-one cities," said Amarendra Sahu, co-founder and chief executive officer, Nestaway, "We see a tectonic shift in consumer behaviour now, as 85 percent of our tenants prefer far off locations and smaller cities nearby with cheaper rents and no need to commute daily."

Sahu added that while Nestaway's existing model works best in busy city pockets, and offers a full-stack service to make living easier, customers now want less rent and fewer services. "This is why we are taking the decision to add a franchised version of our services," he said.

Foraying into small towns and suburbs means that Nestaway will now have a larger market to play in. Not surprisingly, the company expects 30 percent of its revenues from non-metropolises over the next two years.

Nestaway's franchising model also means that independent property managers in tier-two towns and suburbs near tier-one cities, will now have access to the same product and services that Nestaway offers in 16 tier-one cities like Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru where it presently offers rental services.

Existing property managers on company rolls, it is understood, will assist independent property managers to get on board. In other words, it wouldn’t be inaccurate to draw parallels between Nestaway’s restructured business and Uber's model of on-boarding driver-partners.

That reverse-migration from big metropolises has resulted in a sharp fall in rental demand is by now, a foregone conclusion. Only a week ago, CNBC-TV18 reported that home-owners in Mumbai were offering discounts of up to 30 percent and paying full brokerage in order to ensure that their homes did not stay vacant for long.

Since July, Nestaway has reported a three-fold surge in owner requests from small towns and cities. The company said it has been turning such requests down since it wasn’t servicing these markets.