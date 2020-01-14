Things to keep in mind while buying a second property

Buying a second property is an additional asset that can generate income and appreciate over the long term to yield substantial profit. According to experts, it is essential to know the motive behind investing in the property. The home buyer should understand if the second property is an investment option or purchased for living purposes or both.

What factors should one consider

In the current economic scenario, affordability and purpose of buying a house should be the key consideration. The location of the property should be chosen according to the essentials of the buyers, experts suggest.

According to Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants, if the second property is aimed at housing extended family, the location of choice is likely to be close to or well-connected to one's existing residential area.

"If it is for the purpose of generating rental income and eventual resale post capital appreciation, suburban locations which are adequately connected to the city's major workplace hubs are the most suitable. If the intention is to secure a weekend home, it needs to be within a maximum of 1-3 hours of drivable distance from the main city," he suggested.

Tax factors

Buyers should also keep the income tax factor in mind and also see whether he/she will be able to liquidate it in case of a financial urgency.

It needs to be borne in mind that second home purchase does not enjoy the same tax benefits as the first home purchase. In case of purchasing a second property, there are two components which a buyer needs to understand for its taxability- self-occupied property and let out property.

"The property which has more value should be shown as self-occupied as the notional rent on the property which is expensive will be more. The annual value of a house, which the buyer treats as self-occupied, is considered to be nil. Therefore, there is no tax on self-occupied property," explained Honey Katiyal, founder, Investors Clinic.

"Even if the second property is not purchased for renting purpose, it falls under the category of ‘Deemed to be let out’ and earlier used to be taxed accordingly," he added.

However, with the government’s announcement to abolish income tax on the deemed rent, now a second homeowner can enjoy benefits in this segment too. Earlier, the rental income was taxed, but now the national income from second homes that have no outstanding loan and lie vacant will not be taxed.

The tax benefits can be availed under section 80 (C) of the Income-Tax act. However, the deduction is only allowed on the interest and not on the principal amount borrowed by the buyer, according to experts.

The current trend

According to Puri, in the last 2-3 years – and especially after demonetisation - the appetite for second homes have reduced.

"Second homes were previously magnets for unaccounted cash and these days, it is largely buyers with legal sources of income and an appetite to invest through legal channels who are interested in buying a second home", he said.

"However, even these buyers are constantly waiting for prices to reduce and tend to delay purchase decisions much longer than in the case of first homes," he added.

Is it a good investment option

Buying a second property is a good investment option, especially if the home buyer does the homework properly. If the objective is purely based on investment purpose, the buyer needs to choose the property and location very carefully.

"He might be able to earn a similar ROI (return on investment) by investing in equity funds with lesser risks. Majority of buyers invest in second homes for future asset creation. In such a case, a buyer should consider how much he is capable of investing, what returns he is expecting from the investment if he can afford a loss in near future, his primary investment goal- capital appreciation or rental income," explained Katiyal.

In case, the second property is for the purpose of staying, the buyer needs to ensure how long he plans to stay, the security of his job, level and consistency of income and affordability for the second house.

Is the current market right for second property buying

For those planning to buy a second home as an income-generating asset or for capital gains currently, the market can be considered attractive only if they have a long-term perspective, according to experts.