#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Business

The much awaited package for real estate is here

Updated : September 16, 2019 08:47 AM IST

The main element is a Rs 10,000 crore stressed asset fund into which the government hopes to attract another Rs 10,000 crore from other entities like the LIC, NIIF, and private players.
Keki Mistry said the fund would do a world of good, but wanted projects that have turned NPAs to also be eligible.
The move may cheer up bank, housing finance and realty stocks on Monday, but any continued rally will depend on how quickly the fund is up and running.
The much awaited package for real estate is here
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

Real estate sector needs Rs 1 lakh crore over the next one year, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Real estate sector needs Rs 1 lakh crore over the next one year, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV