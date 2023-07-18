Affordable home sales in Tamil Nadu could be impacted due to registration & stamp duty hikes, say real estate developers

Multiple builder associations, including CREDAI, Builders Association of India, and Southern Builders Association among others allege that the industry was not consulted before the hikes were announced, despite the Tamil Nadu Government generally parleying with developers before housing policy measures are announced.

The Tamil Nadu Government's recent decision to hike registration charges on construction agreements and stamp duty has left the state's developers worried. The industry has said that both decisions would increase the financial burden on homebuyers, affect home loan eligibility, and impact overall affordability.

Officials from the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu said that the affordable housing sector would be the most impacted, even as the hikes came into effect on July 10.

"While the hike in registration charges and introduction of one percent stamp duty will impact premium and luxury housing projects, the brunt of the decision will be felt by a prospective buyer who wants to purchase an affordable home," said S Sivagurunathan, President, CREDAI Chennai.

For instance, the stamp duty on an affordable apartment priced at Rs 50 lakh in Tamil Nadu has been increased from Rs one lakh to Rs two lakh. A back-of-the-hand calculation estimates that the buyer of this home will pay approximately Rs 1.25 lakh more in EMIs according to prevailing interest rates.

The state government recently announced its decision to hike registration charges on construction agreements from one to three percent, and fix stamp duty at one percent of the market value of a property.

"We generally have consultations with the state government but were not informed of these hikes at any point," said S Sridharan, Vice President, CREDAI National South Zone.

A delegation of CREDAI members has met Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin , to appeal for a rollback of the hikes. It requested the government to not just revisit the recent order on stamp duty and registration fees, but also conduct a review of the entire fee structure, ensure alignment with market conditions, and reduce charges to nominal levels.

Some reports said that the delegation proposed increasing stamp duty charges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 as opposed to one percent of a property's market value, which was the levy set by the recent government order. "The chief minister has received our representation and promised to do whatever best can be done," Sivagurunathan added.

Developers confirmed that the recent order has already had an impact on apartment bookings. "In the last week alone, across Tamil Nadu, developers are reporting a 25 percent drop in the number of homebuyers proceeding with purchases after paying their booking fees," said Shantha Kumar, RERA and CMDA Committee Chairman at the Builders Association of India, "These are mostly buyers who were interested in buying homes worth Rs 75 lakh and below, and paid around Rs 50,000 as a booking fee, which they now want to be refunded."

Chennai has registered upward movement in housing sales in the last few years, most recently recording a three percent rise in overall sales. The city sold 7,150 homes in the first half of 2023 in comparison to 6,951 housing units in the same period last year.