Taking a home construction loan? Here are key things to know

Constructing a home is an exciting experience in itself. It gives you a chance to design and tailor your home based on your budget, needs and lifestyle. But it is no surprise that building a house is no cakewalk and requires critical decision making. Throughout the home building process, you have to take care of all the necessary finances required to cover the costs of the project.

However, for most people, it’s not possible to be ready with cash on hand to pay for new home construction. Luckily, for such situations financing construction loans pay for the materials and labour needed to build a new house.

It is important to know that the process of a home construction loan is different from the regular home loan. If you feel a little too overwhelmed with the process and options, don’t be!

In this article, we have compiled a guide to how to steal a deal when applying for a home construction loan:

Getting Pre-approved:-

Availing a home loan or construction home loan, it is always advisable to get yourself pre-qualified for it. This is because once you’ve been pre-approved, before getting too far ahead, you will know the amount you are eligible for. Once you know your borrowing limits you should have no problem obtaining the loan, all you have to do is show up with necessary documents and a trusted contractor. This way of getting pre-qualified can help you get some of the best home construction loan deals.

Digital Sanctioning:- Of all the other important steps in the loan process, the most crucial is getting the sanction letter on time. The advancements of fintech have rapidly transformed how banks and lending institutions work. As part of the e-home loan acquisition process, lenders have now accelerated that allows getting an instant (2-3 days max) digital loan sanction letter. All that is required is to fill the e-form by providing your personal and property details. Before accepting the offer, review the loan document carefully and finally pay a small fee to download the digital home construction loan sanction letter.

As the name suggests, having a digital sanction letter is only the initial approval and not the final loan agreement. It comes with many home loan terms such as sanctioned loan amount, interest rate, tenure and the validity of the letter. Once you know the parameters, you will know if you are happy with the initial offer and can move forward with the agreement or not. If not, you will always have the option to compare the offer with other lenders. Also, once you have the proof of eligibility to get a loan, it can be used to negotiate with your realtor.

Apply for PMAY (for affordable homes):- Started in 2015, the government scheme ‘Housing for all” is a mission that was started to provide central assistance to eligible beneficiaries till 2022. The idea is to expand the credit flow to the urban poor to cover their housing needs. As a part of the scheme, the eligible urban poor such as EWS and LIG are provided with credit-linked subsidies on home/construction loans. The maximum credit subsidy that is provided to the eligible is Rs 2.20 lakh.

Benefits of Women Ownership:- Low-interest rates, easy eligibility and other benefits have certainly encouraged women to take ownership and apply for home loans. As with time, women in the country are becoming financially independent, many of them are taking strong decisions in life like buying a home or constructing a new home for their families.

With this, lenders are now creating special schemes for women to make it affordable for them. For instance, the interest rate given to them is slightly subsidized which makes a significant impact on the EMIs and overall interest payout. As mentioned above, the government is giving an interest subsidy of up to 2.67 lakh to eligible women. It’s a way to try making the female the owner/co-owner of the house.

Loan Disbursal Process:- It is important to note that the type of loan amount disbursal is different in construction loans. It is not disbursed at one go as it does in a home loan. Therefore, to save on money the borrower should tread carefully. As a rule, most banks pat the approved loan in about 3-5 installments. This means that for lenders you have 20% of the amount that you will be investing to purchase the raw material and get started with the process.

Also, your builder might give you a repayment structure according to his estimates which is negotiable from your end. In a case, if you think the construction is not moving at the required and committed pace, you can ask your lender to stop the payments to prevent losses.

The author, Atul Monga, is Co-Founder and CEO at BASIC Home Loan. The views expressed are personal