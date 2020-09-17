Surat, Nagpur, Chennai, Mumbai to have multi-modal logistics hubs; land a key challenge

The union government is planning to build several multi-modal connectivity hubs at important economic centres of the country such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, Nagpur, among others, but the land remains a key challenge, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Under the multi-modal connectivity plan, the government aims to set up massive logistics parks with at least three to four modes of connectivity, sources said, adding that the idea is to acquire an appropriate land at a distance of 20-30 km from the main city and run these in an automated and seamless manner.

The model will work on a public-private partnership whereby the land is acquired by the government and private players will be invited to build their warehousing units.

On August 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the national master plan for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones.

“This is an important endeavor, that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for our youngsters,” PM Modi had added.

The union government has already identified land parcels at important economic centres and has started negotiations with different state governments on the same but the process is likely to be challenging, sources said.

Land parcels have been identified near Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Surat, Jogighopa among others. For Delhi, a multi-modal connectivity hub is already in the works at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh.

"Production and consumption are city-centric so we need to be available there. We need to be located around... that's how these points are selected," a senior official said.

"The idea is to provide all modes of transportation and good parcel of land and ask the private operator to go ahead and build whatever is required," another source said.

So far, negotiations have shown progress for Bengaluru, Chennai, Nagpur, Surat but the first such multi-modal connectivity hub is likely to be at Jogighopa in Assam.