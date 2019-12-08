Suraksha tries hard to gain confidence of Jaypee Infra's CoC
In another addition in its final resolution plan, Suraksha also submitted a letter from Standard Chartered Bank whereby the bank says that it is interested in further considering to support the company, on the bank's terms.
For the home buyers, it has also enhanced its offer, by setting aside Rs 250 crore worth of land as compensation for delay, against the previous offer of land worth Rs 100 crore.
Home buyers, for a long time have called for support to NBCC to take up the project and have urged the lenders to go in favour of the public sector construction major.
