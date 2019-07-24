#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex down over 200 points, Nifty gives up 11,300 level
Asia stocks cautious on trade talks; euro under pressure
Oil prices gain on US inventory drop, Middle East tensions
Rupee opens lower at 69.08 a dollar, bond yields jump
Motilal Oswal
Home Real estate
Real Estate

Supreme Court verdict against Amrapali Group to put stuck NCR projects back on track

Updated : July 24, 2019 03:21 PM IST

Eliminating weak links in the value chain ultimately paves the way for financially sound and ethical developers to flourish.
Residential real estate launched in or before 2013 that are stuck in various stages of completion is worth Rs 4,64,300 crore.
Supreme Court verdict against Amrapali Group to put stuck NCR projects back on track
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Asian Paints’ Q1FY20 numbers in line with expectation, says market expert Prakash Diwan

Asian Paints’ Q1FY20 numbers in line with expectation, says market expert Prakash Diwan

These 3 private banks doubled investor wealth in 5 years

These 3 private banks doubled investor wealth in 5 years

Asian Paints consolidated Q1 net profit rises 18%

Asian Paints consolidated Q1 net profit rises 18%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV