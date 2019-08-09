Supreme Court upholds rights of homebuyers under IBC

The Supreme Court has upheld the rights of homebuyers awarded under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, quashing a plea filed by builders against the provision.

About 180 builders filed a plea challenging the tag of financial creditors for homebuyers under the IBC. Supertech, Emaar Hills Township, TDI Infrastructure, ATS Realty, Ansal Hi-Tech Townships, Wave Megacity Centre, Three C Shelter, Ireo, Today Homes were among the petitioners.

The apex court has also upheld the IBC Amendment with certain safeguards. The provision granted homebuyers a say in the Committee of Creditors and they can also initiate insolvency proceedings.

The top court has also asked the government to clear appointments within three months for the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).