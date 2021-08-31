Supreme Court orders demolition of 2 illegal 40-storey towers in Supertech’s Noida Emerald Court Project

In a setback for realty major Supertech, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld an Allahabad High Court verdict and ordered the demolition of the two illegal 40-floor towers in Noida’s Emerald Court Project.

The top court slammed the “unholy nexus” between the Noida planning authority and the builder. It has directed Supertech to demolish the illegal towers within two months and refund deposits from homebuyers along with 12 percent interest.

Earlier this month, authorities in Noida drew flak from the Supreme Court for failing to provide sanctioned plan to the Supertech's Emerald Court project home buyers saying, “you (the authority) are reeking with corruption right from your eyes and nose.”

“This is a shocking exercise of power. You (NOIDA) are not only in league but in cahoots with the Supertech,” the apex court said on August 4.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah, which reserved had verdict on the appeal of Supertech against the Allahabad High Court order directing demolition of twin 40-storey towers, had said that when homebuyers asked for the plan, the authority wrote to the developer on whether to share it and refused to give the plan to them at its behest.

The bench had also asked the NOIDA that being a regulatory urban planning authority it should take a neutral stand. "Being an authority, you should take a neutral stand instead of defending the acts of Supertech. You cannot take a private stand for any promoter," the bench told advocate Ravindra Kumar, appearing for NOIDA.

—With PTI inputs